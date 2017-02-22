The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A 22 year old man from Pelican Narrows has been charged with first degree murder.

On February 21, 2017, around 1:19 AM, Pelican Narrows RCMP received a complaint of a 16-year-old male who had been transported to the local health centre by community members for treatment of what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the health centre and has been identified as 16 year old Mark Clarence Michel from Pelican Narrows.

Later in the day, investigators determined there was another victim, a 17-year-old female, who did not require any

medical attention.

Investigators have determined Mark Michel and the 17-year-old female left a residence in Pelican Narrows when they encountered other individuals and there was an altercation. Investigators identified a suspect who was located and arrested without incident at a residence in Pelican Narrows around 3:30 PM.

As a result of this investigation, 22 year old River Blade Storm Linklater of Pelican Narrows has been charged with the following:

– First Degree Murder

– Attempted murder

– Participation in a Criminal Organization

The investigation is ongoing.