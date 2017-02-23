The exterior of the home, showing fire damage. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Three Lloydminster residents are safe after fire scorched the outside of their home.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brad Martin with the Lloydminster Fire Department, a call of a house fire came in shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

The residence where the fire took place was located close to the intersection of 50 Avenue and 47 Street, near Grace United Church. Three occupants of the home were home at the time of the blaze, which was swiftly extinguished by the attending firefighters.

Martin indicated damage from the fire is limited to the exterior of the home, with melted vinyl siding, garbage cans, and other debris immediately outside the residence.

Martin also said there were no injuries from the fire, and all occupants have safely returned home.