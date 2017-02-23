Photo of the Lloydminster RCMP attending to a fire at 50th street and 53rd ave on February 18. Photo taken by Chris Roach

A long-weekend fire in the Border City has been deemed suspicious.

The incident took place close to the intersection of 50 Street and 53 Avenue on Feb. 18. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a camper trailer engulfed in flame.

The fire was extinguished prior to damaging the truck attached to the trailer. A heavy police presence was also evident in the area of the fire during the incident.

According to Deputy Chief Brad Martin with the Lloydminster Fire Department, the fire is now seen as suspicious, with one individual being sought by the authorities. Martin did not disclose any further information about the incident, or why it was being viewed as suspicious, but did say that both the fire department and the Lloydminster RCMP are still working on the matter.

If anyone has any information on the fire, they are asked to contact the Lloydminster RCMP.