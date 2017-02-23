The Lloydminster Bandits Jr. B team have found themselves in a tight playoff series with the Frog Lake Thunderbirds.

After getting blown out by Frog Lake 7-2 in game one of the series, the Bandits bounced back for a closer 3-2 loss on Sunday. The Bandits found their game at home on Tuesday and pulled away from the T-Birds winning 6-3 at the Civic Centre.

Hunter Maydonick has lead the way for the Bandits in the playoffs so far recording two goals and three assists for five points in the three games. He now holds the league lead in points by a defenceman during the playoffs, and tied for third overall in playoff scoring.

The Bandits are looking to tie the best-of-seven tonight at the Civic Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.