Property tax notices will be rolling out across Lloydminster in the coming weeks.

The City mailed out the notices on Tuesday, Feb 21, with assessments based on the market values of July 1, 2016.

If anyone has concerns about their assessment, they are asked to file a complaint by Monday, April 2.

Property owners who do not receive their assessment by March 3 are asked to contact the Tax Department at taxes@lloydminster.ca or by phone at 780-875-6184.