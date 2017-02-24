Story by Erica Fisher, 2Day FM Grande Prairie

There are now nine lab-confirmed cases of the mumps in the area, and all of them have been linked to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Alberta Health Services says this is the first outbreak in the province in ten years, and it started after they took on the Brandon Wheat Kings. That team also has confirmed cases of the disease, which could have been exchanged on the ice.

People can be contagious for up to 25 days before showing any symptoms, which include swelling, a fever, and headaches. Officials are concerned these cases could just be the first wave of more to come. The Tigers have played 10 different teams since their game with Brandon on January 28th.

Hockey teams across Alberta are being told keep locker rooms and equipment clean, and to stop players from sharing saliva through things like water bottles and towels. Anyone showing symptoms should stay home from school or work for five days from the start of swelling.