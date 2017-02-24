Four hockey players skate by on Bud Miller Park in a Goat News file photo. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Public outdoor ice surfaces in Lloydminster will once be available to city residents this weekend.

The ice at Bud Miller All Seasons Park was recently shut down due to warm conditions. However, the City of Lloydminster issued a notice on Friday afternoon, re-opening the park’s ice, as well as the following outdoor ice surfaces.

-Queen Elizabeth School, 5512-51 Ave.

-Kin Kinette Park, 4713-57 Ave.

-Russ Robertson Arena (west of arena), 5105 34 St.

-Bishop Lloyd Middle School, 5524-31 St.

-Winston Churchill Elementary School, 4402-27 St.

-Jack Kemp Community School, 3701-47 Ave.

-E.S. Laird Middle School, 4808-45 Ave.

The outdoor speed skating oval next to the Servus Sports Centre will be closed for the remainder of the season. Residents are asked to exercise caution when weather conditions change.