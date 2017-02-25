Two members of the Lloydminster RCMP walk past the front of the building holding Amigos and the Tilted Kilt. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

UPDATE: The Lloydminster RCMP have issued a statement about the incident.

According to the statement, police responded to Amigos in the early morning hours, after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding outside. A 36 year old resident of Lloydminster was taken to hospital by EMS, and then transferred to hospital by air ambulance to Saskatoon, where he remains.

If anyone has information on what took place, please contact the Lloydminster RCMP. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS(check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions.

The Lloydminster RCMP are looking into an incident that left at least one person injured at Amigos Lounge and Nightclub on Friday night.

According to the owner of the club, Majid Yasin, a man had to be ejected from the club around 1 a.m., after getting in an argument. During the course of the argument, he broke a bottle, and injured his hand. After wrapping up the injury, the man was then removed from Amigos.

Police radio traffic correlates with the details given by Yasin, with officers looking for a male with a bloody hand who may have taken a taxi from Amigos around that time. Police forensics and officers were also still on-scene at the club by Saturday afternoon, examining the parking lot and vehicles parked north of the club entrance.

No official police statement has yet been issued on the incident. As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.