Kay is pictured on the left. Jimmy is pictured on the right

The Battleford RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 15 year old Shaylene Kay and 16 year old Kale Jimmy.

Jimmy was last spotted at a residence in North Battleford. Kay was last seen on Tuesday in downtown North Battleford. She is from Regina.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Battleford RCMP.