A 27 year old man is in police custody, after police found weapons and explosives in his possession.

According to a press release issued by the Vegreville RCMP, detachment members located the man on February 23, 2017, around 5:30 p.m. Through the course of their investigation, the man was detained and searched. Police found a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle hidden in his backpack, as well as over 350 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. Homemade explosive devices were also found in the backpack, which police believe could have caused severe injury or death.

Due to the high risk nature of homemade or improvised explosive devices, the Explosives Disposal Unit attended the Vegreville detachment to take custody of the explosive devices for further analysis.

Alexander Bugghins, 27 years of age, of Vegreville, has been charged with the following:

Possession of an improvised explosive device likely to cause harm or death

Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a prohibited firearm in an unauthorized place

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Bugghins remains in custody, and is due to make his first appearance in Vegreville Provincial Court today.