It was an armed man who barricaded himself and a woman in a Saddle Lake Cree Nation that caused a “civil emergency” to be declared near St. Paul Sunday night. RCMP say they heard about the situation around 7 p.m. but when they got to the home, the man refused to leave.

Officers set up a perimeter and brought in Police Dog Services and a helicopter. Traffic on Highway 36 near St. Brides was also detoured.

Corporal Ronald Bumbry says they had continuous contact with both the man and the woman, who apparently knew each each. The woman left safely around 11 p.m., and the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team went into the home and arrested the man around 7 a.m. Monday morning. Two guns and ammunition were also taken.

31 year old Stacey Cardinal of Saddle Lake has been charged with 17 offences, including forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, failing to comply with court conditions and resisting arrest. He’ll appear in court in St. Paul on March 2nd.

RCMP have thanked the public for their patience with traffic disruptions in the area. The Regional Director of Emergency Management says the civil emergency was put in place as a precaution, and it was removed this morning.