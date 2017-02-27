A logo of the RCMP on a police cruiser. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

One man is dead after a fatal collision on Highway 16.

According to the Maidstone RCMP, the collision took place at 11:00 p.m., between a semi truck and a pick-up truck. The driver and lone occupant of the pick up was a 31 year old man from Waseca, Saskatchewan. He has been listed as the fatality from the incident by police.

The driver of the semi truck sustained undetermined injuries, and was taken to hospital by EMS. He has since been released.

An RCMP Collision Analyst has attended the scene, and the Office of the Chief Coronor is assisting in the matter. The investigation is ongoing.