An unexpected death in Wainwright has been classified as homicide by the RCMP.

According to a release from the Wainwright RCMP, investigators from the detachment and the Major Crime Unit of the RCMP are treating the death of 31 year old Wainwright woman Nichole Clifford as a murder investigation, after receiving confirmation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police received a report at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb 24, stating that Clifford had not arrived at work. After going to her home at 1206- 8 Avenue to conduct a wellness check, police found Clifford deceased inside the residence.

The Major Crimes Unit out of Edmonton has been working on the case since last Friday, along with members of the Wainwright detachment, and the Forensic Identification Section of the RCMP has also been examining the scene.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of 12th Street and 8th Avenue in Wainwright anytime between the evening of Thursday, February 23 and the morning of Friday, February 24, especially if they may have heard or seen anything unusual.

The Wainwright RCMP also asked anyone who may have information about this matter to call the Wainwright RCMP Detachment at 780-842-4461. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers. At Crime Stoppers, you do not need to reveal your identity. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to Call Display, Call Trace or tape any phone calls. If your information leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash award up to $2,000.00.