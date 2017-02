Transcanada has put its $15 billion NAFTA lawsuit against the U.S over Keystone XL on hold.

The company has made the move after President Donald Trump indicated he would sign off on the pipeline, with an executive order in favour of construction put forward earlier in the year.

The company had filed the NAFTA challenge after the U.S government blocked the line under President Barack Obama.

The suit will stay suspended until March 27, 2017.