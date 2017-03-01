Police have arrested two Lloydminster residents who fled the Border City.

According to a police news release, both the Maidstone RCMP and the Lloydminster RCMP attended to an apartment complex on 51 Avenue in Lloydminster on February 17, 2017. They were looking to arrest 28 year old Kenneth Wayne Curtis, and 32 year old Candice Melissa Harvey. Shortly after police arrived, the pair fled their apartment with their dog.

Over the following days the two were spotted in Western Saskatchewan and Alberta. On February 25, the pair were arrested by the Barrhead RCMP after an incident in which they fled in a stolen vehicle.

Curtis has been charged with the following by the Maidstone RCMP:

10 counts of possession of stolen property over $5000

Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5000

Four counts of possession of identity documents

Two counts of theft of motor vehicle

Candice Melissa Harvey has been charged with the following by the Maidstone RCMP: