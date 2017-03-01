Police have arrested two Lloydminster residents who fled the Border City.
According to a police news release, both the Maidstone RCMP and the Lloydminster RCMP attended to an apartment complex on 51 Avenue in Lloydminster on February 17, 2017. They were looking to arrest 28 year old Kenneth Wayne Curtis, and 32 year old Candice Melissa Harvey. Shortly after police arrived, the pair fled their apartment with their dog.
Over the following days the two were spotted in Western Saskatchewan and Alberta. On February 25, the pair were arrested by the Barrhead RCMP after an incident in which they fled in a stolen vehicle.
Curtis has been charged with the following by the Maidstone RCMP:
- 10 counts of possession of stolen property over $5000
- Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5000
- Four counts of possession of identity documents
- Two counts of theft of motor vehicle
Candice Melissa Harvey has been charged with the following by the Maidstone RCMP:
- Nine counts of possession of stolen property over $5000
- Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5000
- Four counts of possession of identity documents
- Two counts of theft of motor vehicle
The two have also been charged with several offences by the Alberta RCMP.
During the investigation, the Maidstone RCMP recovered around $215,000 worth of stolen vehicles as well as a significant amount of stolen electronics, tools, hobby items, personal identification and antiques. The vehicles recovered by the Maidstone RCMP include four Pickup trucks, two sport utility vehicles, two cars, one camper, one cube van and one Skidoo trailer.
The two have been linked to several break and enters as well as thefts from western Saskatchewan as well as east central Alberta and the Edmonton area. The Saskatchewan RCMP as well as the Alberta RCMP is continuing to investigate and more charges may be laid as owners of the recovered property are located.
The Dodge Ram 2500 with Saskatchewan license plate 898JHZ that was stolen from Lashburn, Sask is still outstanding and may have the “Scorpion Oilfield Services” decal on the side windows.
The two will be appearing by closed circuit television on March 2, 2017 in Lloydminster Provincial Court.