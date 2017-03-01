A photograph from the scene of the fire. Image supplied by Aaron Wynnyk

Aaron Wynnyk wants to help out a young family in Vermilion.

On Sunday night, the Rousseau family suffered the loss of their home due to fire. The family lived a few kilometres southwest of Vermilion, and according to Wynnyk, the structure was destroyed in the incident. The Rousseau’s have two young sons, four year old Daxton and five year old Hudson.

“All their toys are gone, all their cloths are gone, everything they know and love is gone,” said Wynnyk.

“Family heirlooms, everything that they owned, everything that they worked for is now gone. You can imagine what it’s like for a family to lose something like that.”

According to Jean-Claude Rousseau, the fire began in the laundry room of the house, inside the dryer. Firefighters had to demolish the home in order to knock down the flames. They have since been staying at the home of his in-laws in Vermilion.

“All they came out with is the clothes on their backs,” said Wynnyk.

“So what I’m trying to do is raise a little money, and maybe even get donations.”

If anyone wishes to make a financial donation, they can head to the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/u6ucra-house-fire, or drop off donations at Agland in Lloydminster, where Wynnyk works as a mechanic.