The Bobcats playoff push continues tonight. Riding a good month of February in which the Bobcats posted a 6-6 record they now sit one point back of the Drayton Valley Thunder and three points back of the Grand Prairie Storm with two games left in their season.

The Bobcats will take on Whitecourt tonight at the Civic Centre. Whitecourt sits second in the Viterra AJHL North standings, 51 points ahead of the Bobcats. However, the Bobcats did beat the first place Fort Mcmurray Oil Barons this past weekend. With a win tonight and a Drayton Valley loss, the Bobcats would slide into the final playoff position with one game left on their schedule.

Drayton Valley will be in Sherwood Park to take on the Crusaders. Sherwood Park is fifth in the division and 30 points ahead of the Thunder. The Thunder have only beaten the Crusaders once this season, back in October during the two teams’ first match-up against one another.

The Bobcats are yet to beat Whitecourt this season.

Puck drop is at 7:30 at the Civic Centre.