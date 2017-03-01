Youth in Lloydminster have received a strong message from their peers.
The Lloydminster Youth Council has released a short film they are calling the #180Alert project warning others in their age group about the dangers of drugs.
Jessie Mann, the Digital Education Administrator for LCSD and Co-Coordinator for the LYC says the video is youth sending a very strong message to other youth. She says the message is powerful because students do not trust advertisements, magazines, and books as easily as they acknowledge and accept messages from their peers.
Mann also says that very few people, in any age group fully understand the dangers of drug use.
“Too many people suffer from the ignorant belief that, ‘it won’t happen to me,’ or ‘it isn’t that big of a deal’. When in reality, people who say those very lines die in our country, province and City more often than we would like to admit. It isn’t just a pill. It isn’t just one choice. It isn’t just one consequence. Drugs and alcohol ruin lives, tear families apart and often cause death… like the kids say, ‘it just isn’t worth it.'”
Chay Lupul, a Grade 12 student and organizer of the project, says it is important for student in her age group to learn now what the impacts of taking drugs are, and to learn that there is a better choice and path you can take. She says she believes the video the group made will have an impact on those within her demographic.