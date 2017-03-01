Youth in Lloydminster have received a strong message from their peers.

The Lloydminster Youth Council has released a short film they are calling the #180Alert project warning others in their age group about the dangers of drugs.

Jessie Mann, the Digital Education Administrator for LCSD and Co-Coordinator for the LYC says the video is youth sending a very strong message to other youth. She says the message is powerful because students do not trust advertisements, magazines, and books as easily as they acknowledge and accept messages from their peers.

Mann also says that very few people, in any age group fully understand the dangers of drug use.

“Too many people suffer from the ignorant belief that, ‘it won’t happen to me,’ or ‘it isn’t that big of a deal’. When in reality, people who say those very lines die in our country, province and City more often than we would like to admit. It isn’t just a pill. It isn’t just one choice. It isn’t just one consequence. Drugs and alcohol ruin lives, tear families apart and often cause death… like the kids say, ‘it just isn’t worth it.'”

Chay Lupul, a Grade 12 student and organizer of the project, says it is important for student in her age group to learn now what the impacts of taking drugs are, and to learn that there is a better choice and path you can take. She says she believes the video the group made will have an impact on those within her demographic.

“The video definitely brought a reality check to my life. Just knowing that something like that could happen is terrifying. Hearing your friend being described by a police dispatcher and seeing her lay unconscious in a hospital is something I don’t think anyone my age wants to see happen.”

Kori Taylor, another grade 12 student on the Youth council adds that the video isn’t meant to be a typical “don’t do drugs” video, but instead a creative way to present the potential dangers behind drug use.

“I hope that our message will make it’s way into the brains of my peers, the video is not meant to be a classic “don’t do drugs kids!” PSA. We simply wanted to present the reality of taking drugs you shouldn’t without making it seem like we’re shaming overall fun. Young people will go out and do what they want, but we must promote responsibility and safe decisions.”