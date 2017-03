The Hillmond Memorial Hall will be hosting a comedy night on Friday, March 17.

Kris Labelle is headlining the night, but he will also have special guest openers. There will also be a silent auction and cash bar at the event. All proceeds raised from the comedy night will go towards the ongoing renovations that are happening at the hall.

Tickets are $35 a person. Doors open at 6 and comedy starts at 8 P.M.