Olga, Olaf and Ollie could be some of the names picked for RCMP foals that were born in the spring.

Officers are looking for a name that starts with the letter O and comes from a child 14 years old or younger.

A pick will come from each of the 13 provinces and territories and for the first time, a classroom from across Canada will be picked to name the 14th horse as a group.

To qualify, entries must have the following criteria:

names must begin with the letter “O”;

an individual entry must include a child’s first name only, school, city, province or territory and email address;

school class entries must include the teacher’s name, school, city, province or territory and email address;

entrants must be 14 years old or younger;

only one entry per child will be eligible; and

online entries must be received no later than April 30, 2017.

Winners will be announced April 30th and they will receive a prize pack from the RCMP including a framed photo of the baby horse. Names will be selected by instructors of the RCMP Musical Ride Branch.