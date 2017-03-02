The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The police in Loon Lake rescued two people from a house fire on Wednesday evening.

The detachment responded to a complaint of a potential assault at a residence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation around 6:20 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the residence on fire. Two officers entered the home, locating an adult female and taking her to safety. She was not injured.

After taking the woman out of the structure, the pair of officers re-entered and assisted an adult male out of the burning building. They then went in one more time, searching for any other occupants of the residence in the main level and the basement.However, after exiting the structure the officers learned the man had re-entered the home, which was engulfed in flame by that point.

In order to rescue the man, one of the officers boosted the other through the main floor bedroom window. They managed to pull the man to safety.

St. Walburg EMS attended the scene and the male was transported to the Meadow Lake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The responding members were not injured during this event, but did suffer some minor smoke inhalation.

“Our members never know what they might encounter in the course of responding to a call,” said North District Commander, Supt. Larry Wilson, in a police news release.

“In this case, they put their own personal safety at risk to help others.”

Loon Lake Fire Department responded to the blaze. Both the cause of the fire and the original call for service are still under investigation.