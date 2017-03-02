The Salvation Army food bank in Lloydminster is in need of donations.

Major Shannon O’Doherty from the Salvation Army says that donations are getting scarce, but the number of people who need access to the Food Bank continues to grow.

“We are seeing a continual growth in need from new families every day,” said O’Doherty

“We’re getting phone calls from new people, and new families needing the food bank and we have a shortage of food to meet those needs.”

She added that the number of families who needed the food bank around this time last year was 168. That number has almost doubled to 304 this year.

She says the increased demand means the shelves are getting empty.

“We are getting pretty low,” said O’Doherty

“Dozens of our crates that our food is usually stored in are empty, needing food in them”

You can drop off any donations to the Salvation Army on 53 Ave.