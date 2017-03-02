Two members of the Lloydminster RCMP walk past the front of the building holding Amigos and the Tilted Kilt. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

More information about the incident at Amigos Nightclub and Lounge has become available.

A police statement previously issued by the Lloydminster RCMP on the incident had stated police received a report of a man down and bleeding outside the club in the early morning hours of February 25. The 36 year old resident of Lloydminster had to be taken to hospital via ambulance, and then flown to Saskatoon, where he remains.

The owner of the club, Majid Yasin, said a man had to be ejected from the club around 1 a.m., after getting in an argument, breaking a bottle, and injuring his hand. After the injury was wrapped, the man was removed from Amigos.

The following day, police forensics and officers were also still on-scene at the club by late afternoon, examining the parking lot and vehicles parked north of the club entrance.

While the investigation is continuing, police have indicated that the man was injured during a fight outside the club, with multiple individuals involved. The man injured is also not the same man as the one who had been kicked out of the bar at 1 a.m.

The name of the man injured as well as any suspects in the matter have not yet been released.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.