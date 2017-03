Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Jeremie McTaggart, 22 years old of Cold Lake, who was last seen at Mavericks in Cold Lake on February 15th. It is unknown at this time what Jeremie McTaggart was wearing the last time he was seen.

The missing man is described as:

Caucasian

Black hair.

Brown eyes.

5’7″ tall.

138 pounds.

Thin with a slender build.