Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour  Canadas ultimate hockey festival  is ready to hit the road, stopping in 24 new Canadian communities throughout the 2016-17 NHL season (CNW Group/Rogers Communications Inc.)

Hometown Hockey is making its way into the Border City.

The event will kick off on March 11 at the corner of 50 St. and 50 Ave, at noon. There will be food trucks, live local entertainment, and games.

There will be activities such as a ball hockey rink, the chance to go inside a virtual “NHL Situation Room”, obstacle courses, and a trick shot contest.

Ron Mclean, Tara Slone, and former NHL’er Darcy Tucker will be hosting a live pre-game show from the event on Saturday, kicking off a Hockey Night in Canada match up between the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers. The event will wrap up on Sunday after the Hometown Hockey Outdoor Viewing Party.