Eva Notter, Skyler Demas, and Kristi Demas will not see the Lloydminster Salvation Army Food Bank go without.

The Salvation Army sent out a press release early this week, asking the community for donations, as the shelves begin to go bare. Major Lisa O’Doherty from the local branch of the Salvation Army, explained that the number of families who need access to the food bank is almost double what it was at this time last year.

This did not sit well with the trio of Notter, and Skyler and Kristi Demas.

Notter began to ask friends on Snapchat for donations, so that she could do her part in stepping up to help the local organization. After a positive response, and speaking with the two Demas’ she decided her project could be something bigger, as a way to both collect donations, and raise awareness.

“It makes me irrationally sad when anybody that I know is hungry,” began Notter.

“So, to think of other people being hungry and not even having access to the things they normally would be able to use for help, is really tragic.”

Notter, Kristi, and Skyler have started their own food drive, in which the two girls will pick up food from people who are willing to donate, but can not find the time to get down to the Salvation Army. Skyler’s job, as a local delivery truck driver, is to ask for donations from clients, and to pick up and drop off these donations. In just one day, the group has raised over $1000 in donations as well as an entire pallet of food.

When asked about why it was so important to the group that they step up, Skyler pulled from his own personal life.

“For myself, I’ve got a two year old, and a son who’s under a year old,” said Skyler.

“I couldn’t imagine them going to school hungry or not having diapers or wipes.”

Kristi says the three have been overwhelmed by how much success they’ve seen in just 24 hours.

“It’s nice to see the community come together and help those less fortunate than ourselves,” she said.

“Every item counts.”

O’Doherty says support from people like these three, is what makes the Salavation Army run.

“It certainly tugs at my heart strings,” O’Doherty explained.

“This is people helping people and community helping community, and I’ve said it before, but we can’t do what we do at the Salvation Army without the help of the community.”

She added that the food drive created by these three residents, and the support it’s received speaks volumes about the Border City.

“It means that people are willing to sacrifice for others, and that’s what makes a good community.”

Donations can be made to the Salvation Army on 2302 53 Ave.