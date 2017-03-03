The Border City is looking to become more fit.

Lloydminster has accepted the Saskatchewan Blue Cross’s “Go Out and Play” challenge. The challenge has been presented to communities across the province and the winning city receives $10 thousand dollars.

The object of the challenge is to get people within the community to be more active. They can then go on to the challenge website and log their daily minutes of physical activity, and it will be added to the community’s!

If Lloydminster wins, they will use the money to fund “Pathways for Play” a program that improves recreational opportunities for youth. The challenge goes until March 10