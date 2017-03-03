In a year of turnover and growth, the Lloydminster Bobcats will miss the AJHL playoffs.

A loss on Wednesday night, mixed with a Drayton Valley win, put the Bobcats three points out of playoff contention with only one game remaining on their schedule.

That game will take place on Saturday night against the Spruce Grove Saints at the Civic Centre. Admission for the game will be free, as the Bobcats look to draw a large crowd as they say farewell to the 2016-17 season.

One Bobcat who has seen tremendous success, especially in the latter half of the season is Austin Mcgrath. He has been nominated for the league’s Rookie of the Year award.