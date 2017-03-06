Aspiring hairstylists will soon have expanded options in the Lloydminster area.

According to a news release issued by Lakeland College, a full time hairstyling program will be launched in the fall at the Lloydminster campus. Students in the program will be able to complete 1,400 hours of training over 10 months, and graduate with a certificate.

After graduation, they will be eligible for a hairstyling apprenticeship, and after 1400 hours of training on the job, as well as industry exams, they will become certified as a journeyperson. The program was approved by Alberta Advanced Education on Feb. 24., and with the approval, Lakeland becomes one of two public post-secondary institutions in Alberta with a full time program.

The current programming offered by the school is a 700-hour part time pre-employment program run out of the salon at the Lloydminster Comprehensive High School. However, the expanded program will be housed in a renovated classroom at the Lloydminster campus of Lakeland.

“Our advisory committee members and salon owners in the region encouraged us to transition to a full-time program because our pre-employment students weren’t continuing their training and becoming certified hairstylists,” said Judy Sarsons, dean of Lakeland’s School of Health, Wellness and University Transfer, in the release.

Graduates of the pre-employment program will be able to return to the school for an additional semester in order to complete the technical training hours required. The salon on campus will also be run by the students of the program, which will include booking services, hairstyling, and managing inventory.

An information session about the program will be held April 6 at the Lloydminster campus, which will include tours of the new lab.