A head-on collision near Bonnyville has left one person dead and another in hospital.

The crash took place around 8:45 a.m., north of the community along Highway 660. A pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to pass a vehicle and a snowplow, and ran into an oncoming pick up truck heading eastbound.

The driver of the eastbound truck suffered serious, but non life threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital by EMS. The driver of the westbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Traffic was re-routed around the scene for several hours, while police and an RCMP collision analyst investigated the incident.

No charges will be laid in the matter, and poor visibility along with weather are considered contributing factors. The name of the deceased will also not be released.

Bonnyville RCMP are asking motorist’s to avoid any unnecessary travel in the area at this time due to weather and road conditions.