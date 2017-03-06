A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A single youth has been charged after threats were leveled at a school in Mallaig, Alberta.

According to a release from the St.Paul RCMP, police were notified of a potential threat posted on social media, directed at Ecole Mallaig School. The community sits directly north of St.Paul.

RCMP responded to the threat, notifying the St.Paul Education Regional Division, who shut down the school as a precaution while the investigation was completed.

St. Paul Education Regional Division distributed communication to parents of the school regarding the closure. At no time was any member of the public, school personnel or students at risk as the school was closed.

Charges are currently pending against a youth for uttering threats and failing to comply with court conditions in relation to this incident.

The matter is now before the courts.