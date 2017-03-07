Charges against a current band councillor of Onion Lake Cree Nation have been stayed by the Crown.

Councillor Hubert Pahtayken, as well as former band councillor Quincey Littlewolfe and former band employee Clifton Okemaysim, had been charged with forgery and knowingly using a fraudulent document. The charges had been received by the court system back on January 5.

Court documents had indicated that between September 4, 2015, and October 14, 2015, in Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, the men charged knowingly made a false invoice with an intent to have the document acted upon as genuine, thereby committing forgery.

They also indicated that between the same dates, the three knowingly used a forged invoice as if it were genuine. The trio were set to appear in court up in Onion Lake on March 1.

However, on that date, the Crown decided to stay the charges. According to Suzanne Reid, the Crown Prosecutor present for the appearance on March 1, a stay was immediately directed after the charges were read in court.

“I determined that there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction on this file,” said Reid.

“Unless there is further evidence that comes to light, that’s the end of it.”

Reid also indicated stayed charges can be re-activated within one year.