Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour  Canadas ultimate hockey festival  is ready to hit the road, stopping in 24 new Canadian communities throughout the 2016-17 NHL season (CNW Group/Rogers Communications Inc.)

The Lloydminster Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) will be receiving a donation from Scotiabank.

A letter sent out from the manager of the local branch, Nitin Cherian, states that the bank will be donating a total of $15,000 to the LMHA, the Vermilion Minor Hockey Association, and the Maidstone Minor Hockey Association. Split up three ways, each group will be receiving a total of $5,000. The donation will take place during the Hometown Hockey festivities over the weekend in Lloydminster.

Darrel Wagner, the General Manager of Lloydminster Minor Hockey, welcomed the donation from Scotiabank.

“It’s great,” said Wagner.

“We’ve been struggling this year like everyone in the community has, with fundraising and the downturn in our economy, so anything we get from them will definitely help.”

Wagner indicated the funds will be used to help players pay for registration fees. He also said the amount being given to the LMHA has not yet been confirmed by Scotiabank.

“We’ll take anything they’ll give us, it’s bonus money,” said Wagner.

“I was asked if I would be available to have some kind of presentation made, and I’m just waiting for Scotiabank to get back to me to confirm all the details.”

In parting, Wagner encouraged residents to come out to Hometown Hockey. The event will run over the weekend in the downtown core of Lloydminster.