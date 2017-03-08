The rivalry between the Lloydminster Fire Department and Lloydminster RCMP will be renewed on Friday during this year’s Battle of the Badges Todd Gustavson Memorial Hockey Tournament.

Fire Chief Jordan Newton says the local fire department will be hungry for revenge after a narrow loss last year.

“We look forward to another competitive, entertaining showdown. All in attendance – except the opposing RCMP members- will come away with some fond memories.”

Inspector Neal Pearson says the Battle of the Badges has been an event he’s looked forward to since taking over the Lloydminster RCMP detachment in December.

“Our members are still riding high on last year’s epic victory,” says Pearson.

“The Battle of the Badges trophy has been an attractive addition to our detachment decor and we are prepared to defend our title.”

The event will raise money for the Lloydminster and Area Drug Strategy, as well as the Olive Tree.

Puck drop is at 7:oo p.m