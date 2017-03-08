Two suspects in an armed robbery have been arrested after a joint investigation by area police.

On March 5, the Elk Point RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a Lindbergh gas station. Two men had entered the business wearing disguises, demanding money and wielding what appeared to be a firearm. The pair fled the station after the robbery, with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the incident.

On Tuesday, two men were arrested with the assistance of the Lloydminster, Onion Lake, and Maidstone RCMP detachments.

Joshua St. Germaine, a 31-year-old from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan has been charged with:

Robbery

Disguise with intent

Flight from police officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

He did not speak to bail and was remanded into custody. He is set to appear via CCTV in St. Paul Provincial Court on March 9, 2017 in relation to the robbery and disguise with intent and Vermilion Provincial Court on March 20, 2017 for the flight from police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges.

Justin Gulbis, a 24-year-old from Kitscoty, Alberta was charged with:

Robbery with a firearm

Disguise with intent

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

He did not speak to bail and was remanded into custody. He is set to appear via CCTV in St. Paul Provincial Court on March 9, 2017.