Loon Lake RCMP are investigating a fire on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Yesterday, around 10:15 p.m. RCMP responded to a call and found a house fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming out of the residence. Police were unable to enter the house but were able to call out multiple times. No one was located in the home.

An adult female and three children were safe and accounted for and were not in the house during the time of the fire.

The Loon Lake fire department responded to the blaze.

RCMP say the cause of the fire is unknown, and still being investigated.