Today marked International Women’s Day world wide.

The day commemorates the women’s rights movement and was adopted as a day of celebration in 1975 by the United Nations.

City councillor Stephanie Brown Munro says the day is an important one for her, and should be a day where women worldwide celebrate their accomplishments, and dream about their future.

“I want all women of all ages, of all nationalities, across the entire world to know that they are so capable of any dreams or any desires that they want to achieve,” said Brown Munro.

She added, that being the sole female city councillor in Lloydminster has been a positive experience for her and shows that women are able to find success in what might be perceived as a “man’s world”

“At least there is a women on council,” she said.

“For people to observe that, and realize that even in what may potentially be a man’s world, there is always an opportunity for women.”

Brown Munro also had a message for the women across the Border City.

“I want anyone in Lloydminster, any women in Lloydminster, to know that any dreams or desires that they have, if they truly feel deeply, to respond emotionally, and live passionately, and have that drive to keep on going,” Brown Munro said.

“Know that anything they want to pursue in life, truly is possible.”