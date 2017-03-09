100 Men Lloydminster will be making their March donation to the Lloydminster Handivan Society.

According to a release issued by the group, the Handivan Society is a group within the city that provide transportation to seniors as well as people with mobility issues. They help them to get to and from appointments, as well as school, or special events. They hope to increase their service across the Border City and hope to use the donation towards purchasing a new van for the organization.

Glenn Fagnan, from the Handivan Society says that the group made over 16,000 trips last year. They expect that number to increase in 2017. One of the society’s older vans is up over 400,000 kilometres making a new vehicle very necessary for the group.

100 Men Lloydminster say the donation is already above $5000 but they hope it will be closer to $7000 after all of the donations are accounted for.