Kidsport had a record year in 2016 funding local children in minor sports.

The organization funded 236 children in 2016, equipping 150. They also provided money for 2 sports programs within the city.

According to a release from Kidsport, they contributed $100,866 to the community through minor sports registration for kids. The group says this number is typically closer to $50,000, so they saw a significant increase in the last year.

Kidsport is a group that provides opportunities in minor sports for families with financial issues.