Raw and undercooked oysters continue to wreak havoc on the stomachs of Albertans.

AHS is now reporting forty cases of illnesses since January 20th. To help make sure you’re not number forty one, remember to cook oysters to an internal temperature of ninety degrees for ninety seconds and to throw out any that didn’t open when cooked.

If you get sick within ten to fifty hours of eating oysters or shellfish, call Healthlink at 811 to report your symptoms. Most the time the illness lasts for a day to a week and goes away on its own, but sometimes medical intervention is needed.

Written by: Chris Hunter