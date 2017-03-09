poster for the Maple Leaf's alumni game from the Bobcat's official Facebook page

Darcy Tucker and Joe Nieuwendyk are just two of the former NHL’ers who will be hitting the ice at the Civic Centre Friday night for the Bobcat’s Maple Leafs Alumni Game.

The night will be the Bobcat’s largest fundraiser of the year, and will kick off the Hometown Hockey weekend. The game will feature former Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as current Bobcats, past Bobcats, and the coaching staff.

Darcy Tucker played eight seasons with the Maple Leafs, registering 319 points and 756 penalty minutes in 531 games with the team. Joe Nieuwendyk was a two time Stanley Cup champion, a gold medalist with Team Canada in 2002, and was most recently named to the NHL’s top 100 players of all time.

Tickets are still available through the Bobcat’s box office.