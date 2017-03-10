Lloydminster residents will be losing an hour of sleep for an hour of sunshine, as daylight savings time returns for 2017.

While the change will cover most of the country, the entire province of Saskatchewan will be not seeing any change, as the province follows Central Standard Time year round.

However, this means that residents crossing the border will no longer have to worry about a sudden time change as they head east of the Border City.

Some parts of northwestern Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Quebec also do not follow the system. Daylight savings was created by Germany in the First World War to conserve fuel and energy before Britain and North America also adopted it.