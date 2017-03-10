The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit have charged 27 year old Philip Michael Chicoine for child pornography and online exploitation offences.

The investigation began in February after child pornography was posted on to a social media account that belonged to Chicoine. Yesterday the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a house in Saskatoon where they found evidence that relates to the investigation.

It is believed that Chicoine arranged access to video and also facilitated live-streamed child pornography in the Philippines and Romania, aided by a number of female suspects in those countries.

The female suspects in Romania have been arrested and charged and police there have confirmed the children are now safe. The investigation is still ongoing in the Philippines.

Chicoine was arrested and appeared in court this morning. He has been remanded and will have a show-cause hearing on Monday.