The unemployment rate in the Alberta economic region holding Lloydminster rose in February of 2017. According to federal statistics, the unemployment rate in the Camrose-Drumheller region rose to 9.7 per cent, up from 8.9 per cent in January of 2017. At the same time in 2015, the rate was 6.3 per cent.

Overall, it was a very good month for the province of Alberta, with the unemployment rate dropping half a percent and 19,000 jobs added to the economy. Those gains were offset by 18,000 lost part time jobs. There’s still a long way to go though. Alberta continues to have the third highest unemployment rate in Canada, behind Newfoundland (14.2 percent) and New Brunswick (8.9 percent).

Nationwide, Canada’s jobless rate dropped to 6.6 percent, the lowest its been in nearly a decade. 105,000 full time jobs were created and 90,000 part time lost. 288,000 jobs have been added in the past twelve months.

Information for Prince Albert and Northern Saskatchewan, which holds the Saskatchewan side of the city, stood at 10.2 per cent. Provincially, the rate of unemployment across Saskatchewan stood at 6.6 per cent for February.

-With files from Chris Hunter, mylakelandnow.com