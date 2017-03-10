River Jason James Charles, and Layton Adolph McCallum, along with a 17 year old male have been charged in the shooting of Mark Michel.

On February 21, RCMP received a complaint of a 16 year old male who had been brought to the hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. On February 23, RCMP charged River Blade Storm Linklater of Pelican Narrows with the following:

– First degree murder

– Attempted murder

– Participation in a criminal organization

Yesterday, RCMP charged the three others accused with the following:

– First-degree murder

– Participation in a criminal organization

They appeared in Prince Albert provincial court this morning, and have been brought into custody until their next court appearance. The adults will be back in court on March 21, and the youth will appear in court on March 15.