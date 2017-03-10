Alberta has reached a $1.3 billion dollar health care agreement with the federal government. The 10 year deal includes $703.2 million to improve home care, and $586 million for mental health initiatives.

“This funding will help us continue taking action that makes a difference in the lives of mental health patients,” says health minister Sarah Hoffman. “It also means that more Albertans who need home care will be able to stay at home in their communities – something that we know leads to better health outcomes and less pressure in our hospitals.”

Overall the agreement is projected to up medical spending by 3.5 per cent. That’s lower than the 5.2 Hoffman says they need to sustain the system.

Manitoba is now the only province that hasn’t signed a deal, as Ontario and Quebec finalized theirs Friday as well. Critics have accused Ottawa of using a “divide and conquer” strategy by negotiating with each province individually.