Photo of both teams at Maple Leafs Alumni Game taken by James Wood

Joe Nieuwendyk, Rick Vaive, and Coach Darcy Tucker all found themselves at the Civic Centre last night for the Bobcats Maple Leafs Alumni Game.

The game was an entertaining one with the old Leafs’ taking the game 10-7.

The old Leafs played off the crowd, and had a few entertaining tricks up their sleeves. During the first period, the local players were awarded a penalty shot that was ultimately stymied by every Alumni player throwing their sticks into the lane. Later in the game, Dan Daoust paid the ref $150 to move the faceoff from the defensive zone to the offensive one before setting up Rick Vaive with a slick faceoff trick.

The old Maple Leaf’s players were great sports, taking the time to make sure they signed autographs for some spectators and share stories about their previous days in the NHL.

Bobcats players also laced up to meet and play against some of the greats in a mixture of local vs national talent.

The game was well attended and a nice ending to the first night of Hometown Hockey.