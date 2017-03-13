A group of young Lloydminster residents cheer for the cameras prior to the start of the Hometown Hockey broadcast on Sunday afternoon in downtown Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
Hometown Hockey has wrapped up in the Border City.
Over the weekend, the tour brought an array of famous names and personalities to Lloydminster’s downtown. The stop finished off with a broadcast by Ron McLean and Tara Slone during the Edmonton-Montreal game.
Photos from Saturday’s Maple Leaf alumni game and from Sunday’s events can be seen below.
Players line up before the start of the Maple Leaf’s Alumni game at the Centennial Civic Centre on Saturday night. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
Maple Leaf Alumni player Dan Daoust speaks to the referee after calling a timeout to tie up his lace. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
A young attendee of the alumni game makes his way down the steps of the arena, below a VIP box. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
Players line up during a pause in the third period, before bribing the referee to move the match up the ice. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
Both the Bobcats and Maple Leafs Alumni team are pictured in a group photo after the game. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
Lloydminster mayor Gerald Aalbers presents Tara Slone with a City of Lloydminster gift bag after a thank-you ceremony unveiled a commemorative jersey given to Lloydminster by Hometown Hockey. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
Two young air hockey players take a break from walking through the Hometown Hockey site in downtown Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
A crowd forms around a trick-shot competition on Sunday afternoon during the final day of Hometown Hockey in downtown Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
PAZ juggles fiery hockey sticks during the Hockey Circus Show on Sunday afternoon. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat
PAZ celebrates after successfully juggling fiery hockey sticks during the Hockey Circus Show on Sunday afternoon. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat
A crowd of young Lloydminster residents cheer for the camera during the Hometown Hockey broadcast on Sunday afternoon. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio
The tour’s next destination will be Ottawa, Ontario.