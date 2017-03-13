A group of young Lloydminster residents cheer for the cameras prior to the start of the Hometown Hockey broadcast on Sunday afternoon in downtown Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Hometown Hockey has wrapped up in the Border City.

Over the weekend, the tour brought an array of famous names and personalities to Lloydminster’s downtown. The stop finished off with a broadcast by Ron McLean and Tara Slone during the Edmonton-Montreal game.

Photos from Saturday’s Maple Leaf alumni game and from Sunday’s events can be seen below.

The tour’s next destination will be Ottawa, Ontario.