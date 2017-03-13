Lakeland College’s women’s volleyball team have become national champions.

The team made school history with the gold medal in the 2017 CCAA Women’s Volleyball nationals in Victoria, with a four set victory over the Camosun Chargers on Saturday night.

The Rustlers used strong defense and middle attack to secure the exiting win, with nine blocks recorded, led in the four sets from Alyssa Grondin and three Chelsea Steinley.

On the offensive side, Ahnika Kuse and Shelby Becker led with 11 kills each. The player of the match was Avery Maginel, with five kills, one block, and six digs. While the Chargers found a second wind after the third set victory, with opportunities to a fifth and final set, but the Border City team held their defense. Katie Fetting led the attack, with a 16 kill match high, and Michelle Zygmunt counted up 15 kills, three aces, and 14 digs.

The silver medal is the Chargers’ best finish in school history at the CCAA national championship.