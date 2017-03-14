A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A man is in hospital after being rammed off the road in Goodfish Lake.

According to a release from the St.Paul RCMP, the detachment responded to a call of shots fired near a residence in the community around 8:30 p.m. on March 11.

Police found that a vehicle had been rammed off the road into a ditch by another vehicle. The driver of the rammed vehicle was then forcibly removed, and assaulted with a weapon by a number of suspects. During the incident, a single shot was fired into the air by one of the suspects.

The victim was not shot but did suffer serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Edmonton.

Police have arrested and charged 27 year old Bryan Hunter from Goodfish Lake. He faces a count of aggravated assault and five counts of failing to comply with court orders

Hunter was remanded into custody after a hearing and is set to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on March 16, 2017.

Police are still investigating the incident, which they do not believe was random.